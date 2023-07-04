For Ian McDonald the past couple of days in his Sudbury apartment have been "murder" due to extreme heat in the northern Ontario city.

"It was 3:30 in the morning by the time my place cooled down last night," he said on Tuesday. "And it's going to be hotter tonight and tomorrow."

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a heat warning for Sudbury and the surrounding area on Monday. It is expected to extend into Wednesday as temperatures reach the high 30s C with humidity.

Environment Canada issues heat warnings when the forecast rises for two days to 29 C or above during the day and 18C or above at night, or when the humidex reaches 36 C or above.

With a forecasted high of 32 C, before humidity, on Wednesday, Environment Canada warning preparedness meteorologist Trudy Kidd said it will be the hottest day of the year in Sudbury so far.

Kidd said the normal high for the region this time of year is about 25 C, and the normal overnight low is 13 C. The forecasted low for Wednesday night is 19 C.

Public Health Sudbury and Districts says people should be on the lookout for symptoms of heat exhaustion. (Frédéric Projean/Radio-Canada)

Adam Ranger, an environmental support officer with Public Health Sudbury and Districts, said people who experience symptoms of heat exhaustion, which include dizziness, cramping and dehydration, should find ways to cool themselves off.

"They want to take some action in terms of seeking shade, seeking cool areas," he said.

"Use a wet face cloth, cold water on the armpit and increase their water intake."

Ranger added heat exhaustion can come on quickly if a person isn't prepared.

He said if people don't have air conditioning at home or at work, they can escape the heat at spaces like malls, grocery stores and public libraries.

"Should an extended heat warning be declared by Public Health Sudbury and Districts, measures would be put in place at that time and we would send out a release informing of those," City of Greater Sudbury spokesperson April Low told CBC News in an email.

Raymond Landry, the co-ordinator of housing services with the city's Homelessness Network, said they have an outreach team, they call red coats, out seven days a week to provide water bottles, hats and sunscreen to people experiencing homelessness.

The red coats also recommend public spaces where people can go to cool off.