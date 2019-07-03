Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for several communities in northeastern Ontario and Public Health Sudbury & Districts is advising the public to take precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses.

The warnings were issued for several areas on Wednesday, including Greater Sudbury, Chapleau, Gogama, Elliot Lake, West Nipissing, North Bay, Temagami, New Liskeard, Kirkland Lake, Timmins, Cochrane, Kapuskasing, Hearst and Moosonee.

The health unit says the warning is issued when the forecast "rises for two days to 29 C or above during the day and 18 C or above at night or the humidex is 36 C or above."

"Although some individuals are at higher risk, anyone can suffer from heat-related illnesses," Burgess Hawkins, a manager with Public Health Sudbury & Districts said. "Everyone should take precautions."

The health unit says continuous exposure to high levels of heat can lead to dehydration and illnesses such as heat stroke, heat exhaustion, fainting, swelling, heat rash or cramps and possible death.

Those most at risk include older adults, infants, young children, pregnant women, those who work or exercise outdoors, homeless people and those use use alcohol or illicit drugs.

The health unit offers the following tips:

Frequently check in on neighbours, friends and older family members to make sure they are cool and hydrated.

Drink plenty of cool liquids, especially water, before you feel thirsty to decrease your risk of dehydration.

Babies under six months old to not need extra water but may need to be fed more often.

Reschedule or plan outdoor activities during cooler parts of the day.

Wear loose-fitting, light-coloured clothing made of breathable fabric.

Never leave people or pets in a parked vehicle or direct sunlight, even if the windows are down.

Take a break from the heat by spending time in a shaded area or indoors.

Take a cool bath or shower.

Prepare meals that don't need to be cooked in an oven.

Block sun out by using curtains or blinds.

Avoid sun exposure by wearing a wide-brimmed hat or using an umbrella.

Signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses include dizziness or fainting, nausea or vomiting, headache, rapid breathing and heartbeat, extreme thirst and decreased urination.

Anyone experiencing those symptoms should seek medical attention.