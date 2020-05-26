Environment Canada says it has issued a heat warning for several communities in northeastern Ontario.

The warning is put in place when the temperature rises for two days to 29 C or above during the day and 18 C or above at night, or when the humidex is 36 C or above. Environment Canada is predicting high daytime temperatures near 30, with humidex values making it feel much hotter.

The warning is in place for several communities, including Greater Sudbury, Elliot Lake, French River, West-Nipissing, North Bay, Temagami, Temiskaming Shores, Kirkland Lake, Chapleau and Gogama.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts says continuous exposure to high levels of heat can cause illnesses and dehydration, including heat stroke, heat exhaustion, fainting swelling of the hands and feet, a rash and heat cramps.

It says the most at risk include older adults, infants and young children, pregnant women, people with chronic illnesses, people who are homeless, people who use alcohol or illicit drugs and those who exercise in the heat.

"Although some individuals are at higher risk, anyone can suffer from heat-related illnesses," Burgess Hawkins, a manager with Public Health Sudbury & Districts' health protection division said.

"Everyone should take precautions."

The health unit is offering the following tips to avoid heat-related illnesses:

Check in on neighbours, friends and older family members to make sure they are cool and hydrated, while maintaining physical distancing protocols.

Drink cool liquids, especially water, before you feel thirsty. The health unit says thirst is not a good indicator of dehydration.

The health unit says babies under six months of age do not need extra water in hot weather, however, they may need to be fed more often. Babies over six months and children are encouraged to drink frequently.

Schedule outdoor activities during cooler parts of the day.

Wear loose-fitting, light-coloured clothing made of breathable material. A wide-brimmed hat is also recommended.

Never leave people or pets in a parked vehicle or direct sunlight.

Take a break from the heat by resting in a cool place. The health unit says you can also cool down by taking a cool bath or shower

Prepare meals that don't need to be cooked in the oven.

Block out the sun by closing curtains or blinds during the day.

The health unit says signs and symptoms of heat-related illness include dizziness or fainting, nausea or vomiting, headache, rapid breathing, extreme thirst and decreased urination. It says if you or someone in your care experiences these symptoms to seek medical advice.