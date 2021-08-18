Environment and Climate Change Canada issues heat warning for Gogama, Chapleau, Foleyet

With hot, humid weather in the forecast for the next few days, Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a heat warning within Public Health Sudbury & Districts' service area beginning Wednesday.

The heat warning is for the areas of Chapleau, Missinaibi Lake, Gogama and Foleyet.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issues heat warnings when the forecast rises for two days to 29 degrees Celsius or above during the day and 18 degrees Celsius or above at night, or the humidex is 36 or above.

Continuous exposure to high levels of heat can lead to dehydration and illnesses such as heat stroke, heat exhaustion, heat fainting, heat edema (swelling of hands, feet and ankles), heat rash, heat cramps (muscle cramps), and even death.

People who are most at risk include, older adults, infants and young children, pregnant women, people with chronic illnesses, people who are homeless, people who use alcohol or illicit drugs, and those who work or exercise in the heat.

Those who take medications or have a health condition should consult their doctor or pharmacist to determine if they are at increased risk from the heat and follow their recommendations.

"Although some individuals are at higher risk, anyone can suffer from heat-related illnesses," said Burgess Hawkins, a manager with Public Health Sudbury & Districts' Health Protection division. "Everyone should take precautions."

Those precautions include drinking plenty of water, and remaining indoors in a cool space. While being COVID safe, the health unit recommends checking in with neighbours, friends and family members who are at a higher risk of heat-related illness.