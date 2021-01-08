Skip to Main Content
Sudbury·New

Check out this small-batch kombucha made on Manitoulin Island

If you're looking for something a little healthier to drink to start off your new year, a tiny business on Manitoulin Island may have just the ticket.

Heartwood Kombucha is produced at The Island Jar in Little Current

Jonathan Pinto · CBC News ·
Bottles of Heartwood Kombucha. (Connor Davis)

If you're like me, the last few weeks have been filled with delicious, rich foods. It was the holidays, after all.

But with 2021 finally here, many of us are resolving to eat a little healthier. So for this week's edition of Northern Nosh, I thought it would be talk about something a little healthy.

Davis producing a batch of kombucha. (Connor Davis)

Connor Davis is the owner of Heartwood Kombucha in Little Current. His fermented tea drink is available on Manitoulin Island as well as a few communities on the mainland.

Tap the player to hear our conversation.

Up North7:14Northern Nosh: Heartwood Kombucha
Jonathan spoke with Connor Davis, owner of Heartwood Kombucha, a tiny kombucha brewer on Manitoulin Island. 7:14
A bottle of Heartwood's ginger assam kombucha. (Connor Davis)

"Northern Nosh" is a new weekly feature on Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for northern Ontario. If you know of a restaurant, bakery or farm you think would make a great story, get in touch! 

Send an email to upnorth@cbc.ca, message us on Facebook or Twitter — or call 1-844-85NORTH.

About the Author

Jonathan Pinto

Host

Jonathan Pinto is the host of Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for Northern Ontario and is based in Sudbury. He was formerly a reporter/editor and an associate producer at CBC Windsor. Email jonathan.pinto@cbc.ca.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

External Links

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now