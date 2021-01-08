Check out this small-batch kombucha made on Manitoulin Island

If you're like me, the last few weeks have been filled with delicious, rich foods. It was the holidays, after all.

But with 2021 finally here, many of us are resolving to eat a little healthier. So for this week's edition of Northern Nosh, I thought it would be talk about something a little healthy.

Davis producing a batch of kombucha. (Connor Davis)

Connor Davis is the owner of Heartwood Kombucha in Little Current. His fermented tea drink is available on Manitoulin Island as well as a few communities on the mainland.

Tap the player to hear our conversation.

Up North 7:14 Northern Nosh: Heartwood Kombucha Jonathan spoke with Connor Davis, owner of Heartwood Kombucha, a tiny kombucha brewer on Manitoulin Island. 7:14

A bottle of Heartwood's ginger assam kombucha. (Connor Davis)

