Check out this small-batch kombucha made on Manitoulin Island
Heartwood Kombucha is produced at The Island Jar in Little Current
If you're like me, the last few weeks have been filled with delicious, rich foods. It was the holidays, after all.
But with 2021 finally here, many of us are resolving to eat a little healthier. So for this week's edition of Northern Nosh, I thought it would be talk about something a little healthy.
Connor Davis is the owner of Heartwood Kombucha in Little Current. His fermented tea drink is available on Manitoulin Island as well as a few communities on the mainland.
Tap the player to hear our conversation.
"Northern Nosh" is a new weekly feature on Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for northern Ontario. If you know of a restaurant, bakery or farm you think would make a great story, get in touch!
Send an email to upnorth@cbc.ca, message us on Facebook or Twitter — or call 1-844-85NORTH.
