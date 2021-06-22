Timmins, Sudbury health units investigate cases of heart inflammation following mRNA vaccinations

Two health units in northeastern Ontario — Public Health Sudbury & Districts and the Porcupine Health Unit — are investigating reports of heart inflammation following mRNA COVID-19 vaccinations.

Myocarditis, inflammation of the heart muscle, and pericarditis, inflammation of the lining around the heart, can cause shortness of breath and difficulty breathing. The cases were first reported by Israel and the United States in May.

Public Health Ontario has reports of 19 cases since June 12, although there is no clear link between the vaccines and heart inflammation, officials with the Porcupine Health Unit say.

The two mRNA vaccines, Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, may particularly affect adolescents and young adults.

"Although all jurisdictions, including Ontario, continue to recommend COVID-19 vaccine for everyone 12 years of age and older given the risk of COVID-19 illness and related, possibly severe complications, it is important for people to be informed," Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, medical officer of Health with Public Health Sudbury & Districts, said in a news release.

"The investigations to date have not led Ontario to change any of its vaccine guidance.

"As part of our vaccination program, however, all immunizers are required to share information on known or potential vaccine side-effects to ensure that consent to vaccination is informed."

Dr. Lianne Catton, chief medical officer with the PHU, said "second doses are even more important in optimal protection levels," given concerns across Ontario over the delta variant, which is also known as B.1.617.2 and was first detected in India.

"There are clear benefits of mRNA vaccines in reducing complications, hospitalizations and preventing death due to COVID-19 infections," said Catton.

According to the PHU, international reports indicate the following: