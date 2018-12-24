Heart attacks are more likely on Christmas Eve and first snowfall, says Sudbury doctor

According to a new study from Sweden, Christmas Eve, is the most likely day of the year on which to have a heart attack.

Researchers combed through thousands of medical records, to determine that your risk of heart attack is 37 per cent higher on December 24.

Dr. Andreas Kumar, a cardiologist at Health Sciences North in Sudbury, said the study echoes other research showing that emotional events, even happy ones, can be hard on your heart.

"[But] I don't want the people who are listening to this now to think 'Oh my God, Christmas is going to come and I will have a heart attack," Kumar told CBC News.

"'Absolutely not. So the risk of a heart attack in the first place is determined by the risk factors a patient has. Sedentary lifestyle, overweight or obesity, cigarette smoking."

Kumar said he does notice more heart attack patients coming into the emergency room earlier in the winter, especially after the first major snowstorm.

"The typical situation is a patient who has developed silent heart disease over the years now exposing themselves to a cold air trigger and the strenuous physical activity of shoveling snow," Kumar said.