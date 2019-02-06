Updated
State of emergency declared in Hearst due to water leak
A boil water advisory has been issued and a state of emergency has been declared in Hearst after a major water main break.
Schools closed, buses cancelled while town deals with water supply issue
The town's mayor Roger Sigouin told Radio-Canada the community had been dealing with a leak in its water main since Jan. 29. On Wednesday, crews finally were able to identify where the leak was. The town says employees are working to fix it to prevent further damage.
A boil water advisory has been issued until tests are done to ensure the water is safe. In the meantime, the town is asking residents to use less water.
Sigouin says the town declared the state of emergency in order to get help from the province.
All schools in Hearst are closed Wednesday and school buses cancelled.
