Bored teens in small northern Ontario town ask council for a youth centre

Teenagers in the small northern Ontario town of Hearst say there isn't much for them to do.

In fact, some young people recently made the case to the community's mayor and council that they need a youth centre.

"We have a lot of students and a lot of people who are like, 'We want to leave as soon as possible and it's boring. We have nothing to do for us unless we have to pay for it,'" Hearst High School student Caroline Wesley said in her plea to council.

Last year Killy-Ann Chirta, the owner of the Hearst Theatre, put the building up for sale after a nine-year tenure in that role.

In addition to being the town's only movie theatre, it was also a community hub and had different activities and programming for youth.

They have sporadic things in the evenings, different events, but very sporadic. - Brittney Leger, Hearst High School teacher

Brittney Leger, a teacher at Hearst High School, said there was much more to do in town when she was a teenager.

She said there was a venue called La Limite that hosted dances after school.

"I went there on my lunches, hung out with my friends, and there was a supervisor," Leger said.

"But they don't have that anymore. They have sporadic things in the evenings, different events, but very sporadic."

Leger encouraged her students to advocate for a youth centre through a challenge-based learning program at the school.

Leia Gendreau and Caroline Wesley made a presentation to the Hearst town council that there is a need for a youth centre. (Submitted by Brittney Leger)

In the early 2010s Hearst High School shared a building with the town's French Catholic high school, École Catholique Secondaire de Hearst. But they are in separate buildings now.

The town also has a French public high school, École Publique Passeport Jeunesse.

Leia Gendreau, a student at Hearst High School, said students from the three schools rarely interact anymore.

"I'd love to see everyone coming and hanging out and knowing each other's first names, becoming a community, talking to other people around Hearst," she said.

Gendreau and her peers have said a youth centre would go a long way to bridge the gap between the three schools.

Hearst Coun. Josée Vachon said she was happy to see young people advocating for a youth centre.

"My suggestion for the next step was for them to provide details as to what they would like for us to do as town councillors or as the town itself," she said.

The students plan to start a petition as a next step to show the level of support for a youth centre in the community.