The mayor of the Town of Hearst says a state of emergency remains in place in an effort to get the community to take the pandemic more seriously.

The declaration was made after seven COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the community. The bulk of those cases have been resolved, but Mayor Roger Sigouin says he thinks people need to be reminded that the community is dealing with an emergency.

"When we [made the declaration], some of the people who understand were concerned about it, [but about] five per cent of people they don't care about it," he said.

"So it's frustrating because you're trying to put all the effort to save the hospital, the family health team and all those groups involved. So, we'll see how things are going to go in the few weeks and few months."

Sigouin says declaring a state of emergency in Hearst was "a heads-up" for the community.

"If you don't change anything, if you don't change your attitude about this COVID-19, it's going to be cutting service again in the community."

Currently the community's arena and pool is open, with restrictions on the number of people going inside.

"But if the people don't understand this, everything's going to be closed down, shut down in the community and people are going to have to isolate themselves."

Sigouin says the province should allow municipalities and health units to implement more restrictions.

"I think the government should put more strict rules to give the municipalities to go forward and implement those regulations in those communities."

The mayor says he personally knows four residents who were struck by the virus, and says he's relieved to hear that they are now doing well.

"You're quite surprised when you hear a name, because it's a small community, you know everyone," he said.

"And when you see other people [not respecting COVID rules] people get [the virus]. So you're really putting a question mark on what's going on here."

And he's nervous about the days to come.

"You try to send a message to the people: keep your distance, put a mask on, wash your hands and people don't care," he said. "[It's] that five per cent ... So I think if we have more rules, stricter rules from province, it would help a lot."

Hunting season has not helped the situation, he said.

"We got lots of tourists going across Hearst because we're living on the Trans-Canada highway. People are travelling for hunting and doing business. And that's what it's all about in Hearst — we're right in the spot where anything could happen."