Retired Hearst electrician wins $65 million
Winning ticket was purchased at a Canadian Tire gas bar
James Wickman said he was in his vehicle when he heard over the radio that the winning ticket for a $65 million Lotto Max draw was sold in the Temiskaming/Cochrane area.
Wickman, a retied electrical contractor from Hearst, won $65 million in a Lotto Max draw on September 8.
In a statement from OLG, Wickman said ""The last time I won a big prize was in 1972 – $5,000 in a gas station contest. Back then $5,000 was big money, but nothing compared to hitting a $65 million jackpot."
Wickman said he first checked the numbers using the OLG app, but then wanted to confirm the results at a local corner store.
"So, I went to the store to have the ticket checked through the lottery terminal and that's when all the bells and whistles went off!"
To collect the winnings, Wickman loaded up his family– 24 kids and grandkids– and made the 10 hour drive to the OLG prize centre in Toronto.
