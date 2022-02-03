Skip to Main Content
Documents show northern Ontario hospital advised premier against vaccine mandate

Documents show that one hospital out of dozens that wrote to Ontario Premier Doug Ford over a possible COVID-19 vaccine mandate opposed the idea.

Hearst hospital CEO was worried about staffing shortages and service cuts

The Canadian Press ·
Documents obtained under freedom of information laws, show the CEO of Hôpital Notre-Dame Hospital in Hearst was the only in Ontario to advise the premier against vaccine mandates. (Hôpital Notre-Dame Hospital)

Documents show that a northern Ontario hospital was the only one opposed to a possible sweeping COVID-19 vaccine mandate out of dozens of hospitals that gave feedback to Ontario Premier Doug Ford on the issue.

The Canadian Press used Freedom of Information law to request copies of all written responses sent to Ford after he asked for input from health leaders on a potential mandatory vaccination policy for hospital workers in October.

Ford ultimately decided not to make COVID-19 jabs mandatory and stuck with a policy requiring all hospital workers who aren't vaccinated to regularly get tested for the virus.

A hospital in Hearst, Ont., was the only facility that asked Ford not to mandate the shots province-wide.

Hôpital Notre-Dame Hospital CEO Liza Fortier said the staff vaccination rate was at 74 per cent at the time and she feared having to cut services or pay high nursing agency fees to replace people if they refused to get vaccinated.

That could have left some patients stuck driving up to three hours for care, she warned.

"We are torn on this decision as we completely understand the risks, however at this time our vaccination rate is still quite low," Fortier wrote to the premier on Oct. 19. 

"It is slowly rising up, but our staff are very well informed ... and still choose not to be vaccinated. Therefore, based on (health human resources) restriction, I would have to say, leave it to the individual hospital to decide."

A handful of unions and one local public health official also opposed the idea but the Ontario Hospital Association and dozens of individual hospitals wrote to Ford sharing their support for a province-wide mandate.

A spokeswoman for Ford says the province reviewed input it received on the issue along with evidence from other jurisdictions that struggled to implement mandatory vaccination policies.
 

