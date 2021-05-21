1 dead, 1 critically injured in Highway 11 crash near Hearst
James Bay provincial police say one person is dead and another has sustained life-threatening injuries after a crash on Highway 11 Friday morning.
Police say the incident happened at about 6:50 a.m., roughly 8 km west of Hearst, Ont., and involved a commercial motor vehicle.
One person with life-threatening injuries was transported to hospital by emergency medical services. The 48-year-old driver, Marc Cote from Jogues (near Hearst), was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
Police say Highway 11 remains open.