1 dead, 1 critically injured in Highway 11 crash near Hearst

James Bay provincial police say one person is dead and another has sustained life-threatening injuries after a crash on Highway 11 Friday morning.

Police say the incident happened at about 6:50 a.m., roughly 8 km west of Hearst, Ont., and involved a commercial motor vehicle.

One person with life-threatening injuries was transported to hospital by emergency medical services. The 48-year-old driver, Marc Cote from Jogues (near Hearst), was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Police say Highway 11 remains open.