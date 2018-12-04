A newly-elected town councillor in Hearst is giving up his seat after refusing to swear allegiance to the Queen.

Gaetan Baillargeon, a member of the nearby Constance Lake First Nation, was to be sworn in with the rest of the town council Monday night.

But when he stepped up to the podium, he had a request for the town clerk.

"I'd like to ask the clerk if she would like to help me and change the wording in paragraph 4 because they conflict with my views with the Aboriginal people of Canada and the Crown," Baillargeon said.

The clerk informed him that under provincial law councillors are required to pledge allegiance to the Crown and if he refused he'd have to renounce his seat.

Baillargeon told her that's what he'd like to do.

Two-thirds of the voters in Hearst selected Baillargeon for their town councillor in this fall's election. He also carried the Liberal banner during the 2018 provincial election in the new riding of Mushkegowuk-James Bay.