The Local Planning Appeal Tribunal set a hearing date for the Kingsway Entertainment District.

A case management conference was held Thursday at Tom Davies Square, with all parties represented.

The four day hearing for the appeals is scheduled for May 5, 2020.

Many who have been involved in the LPAT process are happy to see some forward movement on the KED project, although the hearing date is further away than they expected.

"We're happy a date was set today, we're disappointed in the timeline that it's been set for but we're really confident in our argument going forward and we look forward to a decision as soon as possible," said David Shelsted, the city's project manager for the Kingsway Entertainment District.

Mayor Brian Bigger also agrees that the hearing date is further than what was expected.

"As I have said all along, we have to and will respect this process. However, waiting until May of 2020 seems like an exceptionally long and unfair amount of time to adjudicate a matter of this importance," Bigger said.

"Waiting until then will impact many projects we are undertaking as a city that will have a great impact not just in the Kingsway but with our downtown as well. I do hope there is a way we have resolution, one way or the other, with regards to this process. We need progress and our city deserves better."

Gordon Petch, the lawyer representing Tom Fortin with Casino Free Sudbury says they will still be going forward with the superior court application.

Petch has until August 30, to submit a written motion to LPAT requesting a stay of proceedings, which would put the LPAT process on hold while the case goes to court. Although he says the case will be going to the Ontario Superior Court of Justice regardless of LPAT's decision.

Developer Dario Zulich says he's happy to see movement on the Kingsway Entertainment District. (Jamie-Lee McKenzie/CBC)

Developer Dario Zulich who was also at the meeting, says he's excited to finally see LPAT moving forward with the KED project, although he also expected an earlier date for the hearing.

"At the end of the day, the KED is a good project, the people of Sudbury want the KED and it's founded on sound planning principles, I'm confident that the tribunal will see it that way and so we're just going to wait and it just gives us more time to plan for May 5th," said Zulich.

The meeting also heard a motion to dismiss an appeal from the Minnow Lake Restoration Group, the tribunal will make a decision on that at a later date.