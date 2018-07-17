A heart specialist says preventing people from smoking — or helping them quit — is key when it comes to heart disease and stroke.

Dr. Andrew Pipe, from the University of Ottawa Heart Institute, recently spoke at a cardiovascular conference in Sudbury.

He says it's important to recognize that nicotine is a very addictive drug.

"It kills 45,000 Canadians every year. Fifty per cent of all smokers will die of a tobacco disease. Most smokers will have their life expectancy reduced by 10 years," he said. "It's just astounding that we continue to allow these products to be sold in the way that they have been sold."

Pipe says an increase in vaping popularity hasn't helped because many of those products contain nicotine.

"They deliver more nicotine than a cigarette does," he said.

"Of course, what we're seeing now is that large numbers of young people in particular are becoming addicted to nicotine very rapidly."

He says that addiction can lead to people using cigarettes instead of vaping.

"We're seeing for the first time a reversal of the trends which have been developing over the last few years in terms of an increase in the rates of smoking amongst young people," he said.

"It's an unbelievably horrible public health result."

Dr. Andrew Pipe is with the University of Ottawa Heart Institute. He was recently in Sudbury at a cardiovascular symposium speaking about the importance of prevention when it comes to heart disease and stroke. (CBC)

He says once you're addicted, quitting nicotine is a very difficult habit to break.

"Once you become addicted to a drug, your brain structure and function all become altered," he said.

"So in order to feel comfortable throughout the day, you require the regular re-administration of, in this case, nicotine."

Pipe says ideally, people wouldn't start smoking in the first place. But he says health care professionals have a part to play when it comes to keeping smoking and vaping rates down.

He says it's especially important to offer help for those admitted to hospital.

"When you see somebody outside a hospital door at 10 p.m. in January holding onto an IV pole and wearing a couple of thin hospital gowns, two things are obvious: the power of nicotine addiction and the fact that inadequate care is being provided to those individuals," he said.

Pipe adds if you do want to quit, to not to hesitate asking for help.

"It's the single most important thing that you can possibly do for your health," he said. "And enjoy the fabulous outdoors of northern Ontario by becoming physically active most days of the week."