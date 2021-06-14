Sudbury vaccine walk-in clinic runs out of doses in hours

Sudbury's first walk-in clinic for COVID-19 vaccines– set up by Public Health Sudbury & Districts to help ease wait times over the phone– was out of doses before noon, Monday.

Public Health Sudbury and Districts announced last week they would be offering walk-in vaccination clinics to any person eligible for their first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

No appointment is required for these clinics, which are scheduled to run all week. The first COVID-19 vaccination walk-in clinic was today at the Carmichael Arena.

Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, medical officer of health for PHSD, said the clinics were set up as a way to deal with some of the frustration people felt after attempting to use the provincial online booking system.

"There were sizable populations of individuals who were eligible for the shortened second dose– anybody 70 and up, anybody who had been immunized on or before April 18– and so lots of demand, lots of interest," Sutcliffe said.

The traffic bogged down the online portal, and the health unit's phone lines also saw an increase in traffic, with many callers reporting they could not get through to book their vaccine.

The walk-in clinics will hope to ease some of that congestion, Sutcliffe said.

"The walk in clinics won't be for everybody," she said. "There will be some wait times, some unpredictability and that kind of thing. But it's an opportunity for people who might not be able to wait online or on the phone line to book an appointment."

Other jurisdictions that have set up walk-in clinics have been successful, Sutcliffe said, and she hopes the approach works with people in the region.

"Again, it's not for everyone," she said. "If you have a bit of extra time and are able to wait in line, be able to stand for a while, always maintaining physical distance and COVID safe precautions, of course."

"We'll see how it goes and we'll evaluate it and see if this is an initiative that we want to continue with."

The vaccine being offered is Pfizer-BioNTech.

The health unit says both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are safe to be used together in a vaccine schedule.

Locations of walk-in clinics:

June 15, 2021, at the Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports Complex between 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. There will be up to 500 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

June 16, 2021, at the Espanola Recreation Centre between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. There will be up to 200 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

June 16, 2021, at the Centennial Community Centre and Arena (Hanmer) between 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. There will be up to 250 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

June 17, 2021, at the Dr. Edgar Leclair Community Centre and Arena (Azilda) between 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. There will be up to 150 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

June 18, 2021, at the Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports Complex between 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. There will be up to 450 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Manitoulin Island

June 15, 2021, at the NEMI Recreation Centre (Little Current) between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. There will be up to 180 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Sudbury East