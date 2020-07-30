The Sudbury health unit says a blacklegged tick found in the area has tested positive for the bacteria that can cause Lyme disease.

It's the second positive tick reported to the health unit this year.

Lyme disease is an infection that starts out as a skin rash with or without fly-like symptoms. The health unit says it can progress to arthritic, cardiac or neurological disease if not properly diagnosed and treated.

The health unit says if you do find a tick embedded in your skin, to use tweezers to remove it as soon as possible. The tick can be taken to the health unit in a dry container for testing. The person should follow up with their health care provider.

The health unit says you can take the following precautions: