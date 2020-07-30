Public Health Sudbury & Districts says tick tests positive for Lyme disease
The Sudbury health unit says a blacklegged tick found in the area has tested positive for the bacteria that can cause Lyme disease.
2nd tick in area to test positive this year
It's the second positive tick reported to the health unit this year.
Lyme disease is an infection that starts out as a skin rash with or without fly-like symptoms. The health unit says it can progress to arthritic, cardiac or neurological disease if not properly diagnosed and treated.
The health unit says if you do find a tick embedded in your skin, to use tweezers to remove it as soon as possible. The tick can be taken to the health unit in a dry container for testing. The person should follow up with their health care provider.
The health unit says you can take the following precautions:
- Avoid walking in tall grass and make sure yards are kept clear of debris and overgrown vegetation, grass, bushes and trees.
- Keep wood piles and bird feeders away from homes.
- Wear a long-sleeved, light coloured shirt, pants and closed-toe shoes.
- Use insect repellents that are federally regulated and contain DEET.
- Check your clothing, body and pets for ticks and change your clothes when you get home from being outdoors.
- Take a shower to help wash off ticks that have not yet attached themselves to your skin.
