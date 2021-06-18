Sudbury health unit announces fast-track second doses of COVID-19 vaccinations

Public Health Sudbury & Districts said it is fast-tracking second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, exclusively through health unit-led walk-in clinics.

Anyone who received a first dose of an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) on or before May 9 and anyone who received a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine at least 8 weeks ago is eligible to attend the PHSD-led clinics for their second dose.

As of Monday, June 21, people who received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on or before May 9 are also eligible to book an appointment for their second dose, the health unit said.

Appointments can be booked online or by calling the PHSD call centre.

Walk-in clinic dates, times, and locations

Espanola

- Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at the Espanola Recreation Centre between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. There will be up to 120 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Greater Sudbury

- Friday, June 18, 2021, at the Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports Complex between 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. There will be up to 750 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

- Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports Complex between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. There will be up to 950 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

- Sunday, June 20, 2021, at the Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports Complex between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. There will be up to 2000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

- Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at the Centennial Community Centre and Arena (Hanmer) between 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. There will be up to 350 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

- Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at the Carmichael Arena between 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. There will be up to 475 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

- Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at the Centennial Community Centre and Arena (Hanmer) between 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. There will be up to 275 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

- Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at the Carmichael Arena between 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. There will be up to 425 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

- Thursday, June 24, 2021, at the Dr. Edgar Leclair Community Centre and Arena (Azilda) between 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. There will be up to 275 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

- Thursday, June 24, 2021, at the Carmichael Arena between 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. There will be up to 400 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

- Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Gerry McRory Countryside Sports Complex between 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. There will be up to 200 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Manitoulin Island

- Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at the NEMI Recreation Centre (Little Current) between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. There will be up to 120 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Sudbury East

- Thursday, June 24, 2021, at the Alban Community Centre between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. There will be up to 50 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

"Individuals who choose to attend a walk-in clinic can expect to wait in line, and this option may not be suitable for those who cannot stand or wait for longer periods of time," the health unit said. "We will do our best to accommodate everyone; however, it is possible there will not be enough doses to offer vaccine to every person that attends a walk-in clinic."