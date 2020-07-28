The medical officer of health for Public Health Sudbury & Districts says it's not surprising to see an increase in COVID-19 cases in the area.

On Monday night, the health unit announced eight new cases. Seven of the cases involve people age 19 and under. One case involves a man in his 30s.

Dr. Penny Sutcliffe says these cases are part of a cluster. She says all cases can be related back to travel, as one person left the area. The other people were close contacts of this case.

"I'm reasonably optimistic that we've been able to pounce on these cases, to do the case and contact follow up and the people have been very cooperative, and answer questions, and make sure they're staying in isolation," she said. "If this is a bush fire, I am reasonably optimistic we've been able to extinguish this fire."

She admits it can be shocking to hear of eight cases in one day.

"But the good news about that is it's all a group we can kind of wrap our arms around, that we understand the chain of transmission," she said.

"So what is more concerning is where we have cases in the community that then spread to other people for whom we don't know, we can't draw the lines of transmission."

Dr. Penny Sutcliffe is the medical officer of health with Public Health Sudbury & Districts. (Submitted by Public Health Sudbury & Districts)

Sutcliffe says if that were to happen, she'd be more concerned about plans to keep reopening.

"Yes, this is a large number of cases for our area," she said. "The good news is they are connected. We can do our utmost to make sure it doesn't spread any further."

State of Emergency to remain in Sudbury

Greater Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger says he was disappointed to hear about the increase in cases.

In a statement, he says no one is invincible from the virus.

"It has been a long few months, but if we want to get back to normal, we need to act accordingly and stay vigilant," he said. "We have advanced forward but if a second wave occurs, we could very likely be back to where we were in March or April. I don't think we want to be back there again."

Brian Bigger is the mayor of the City of Greater Sudbury. (Roger Corriveau/CBC)

Bigger adds the city will remain in its current state of emergency "in the interest of public health and wellbeing."

"This will also assist public health officials and those on the front line contain the spread of COVID-19," he said.

"The only way we will reduce and ideally finally stop the spread of COVID-19 is by making better choices and not letting our guard down."

However, Sutcliffe says it won't be unusual to see an increase in cases as the economy opens up.

"The real requirement, the critical piece right now is for all of us to be vigilant and follow public health measures," she said.

Plan ahead

"Should someone become a case, to help us figure out how they were infected and who their contacts are so that we can put out these fires as they occur."

Sutcliffe says if you are thinking about travelling, it's best to plan and make decisions in advance of where you are going to stop and to make sure to wear a mask and stay away from others outside of your social circle.

"Obviously, if you are feeling unwell, stay home and get tested," she said.