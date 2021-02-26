Public Health Sudbury and Districts says three new COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared and another COVID-19 related death is being reported.

The health unit says the individual who died was linked to the COVID-19 outbreak at Health Sciences North.

It says out of respect for the family, no further details will be provided.

This is the thirteenth COVID-19 related death in the health unit's catchment area.

Outbreaks have been declared at two Sudbury schools that were dismissed earlier this week due to COVID-19 cases.

On Wednesday, students from Lasalle Secondary School and Cyril Varney Public School were sent home. COVID-19 cases had been reported at both schools that screened positive for variants of concern.

Initially, two cases had been reported at Cyril Varney and three cases at Lasalle Secondary. The health unit says an additional case has been found at each school since then, prompting the outbreak status.

According to the province, an outbreak is declared in a school when "two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14 day period."

The health unit has also declared a COVID-19 outbreak at The Walford Sudbury retirement home after one staff member tested positive.

It says it's working with the retirement home to investigate the outbreak and protect residents and staff.