Visitors to Sudbury's Health Sciences North will need to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 by Dec. 6, the hospital announced Thursday.

People visiting the hospital will need to show proof of full vaccination, along with a piece of government-issued photo ID, or have an approved medical exemption. The hospital said it would also make exceptions for compassionate reasons, such as parents visiting a patient under age 18 and designated care partners in certain circumstances.

"We know vaccinations help prevent the spread of COVID-19," said Dominic Giroux, the hospital's president and CEO, in a news release.

"Many of our patients have compromised immune systems and we want to do all we can to protect them, prevent potential COVID-19 outbreaks and reduce the chances of any possible transmission of the virus in our facilities. This is why HSN is making proof of vaccination a requirement for all visitors coming to our facilities."

On Monday the hospital announced it would suspend employees without pay if they do not have at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by Nov. 12.

Employees who are not fully vaccinated by Dec. 21 will be fired, the hospital said.