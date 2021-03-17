Public Health Sudbury and Districts says another COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the hospital in Sudbury.

This is the third outbreak to be declared at Health Sciences North since Friday.

The health unit says the latest outbreak is on the seventh floor (7B), North Tower. It says it's working with the hospital to investigate the outbreak and protect staff and patients.

The health unit says there is no evidence of ongoing transmission.

"The need for everyone to monitor and screen for COVID-19 symptoms daily and to stay home when ill is critical for limiting the spread of the virus," Stacey Laforest, director of the health protection division with the health unit said.

"If you have any COVID-19 symptoms, please take it seriously and get tested."

The other two outbreaks were declared on the sixth floor of the South Tower, where the COVID-19 unit is, and the other is on the fourth floor of the South Tower, where the surgical unit is.

Currently, the hospital says it's in the process of vaccinating staff, physicians and volunteers. It says currently, more than 2,400 workers have been vaccinated as of the start of the week.

A spokesperson with the hospital says "the 6th floor of the South Tower was among the first group of the highest priority health care workers to start receiving vaccination on February 24th."

"This group also included the emergency department and intensive care unit. All workers in these areas have had the opportunity to receive a COVID-19 vaccination."