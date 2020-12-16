The hospital in Sudbury is now offering a virtual emergency department.

Health Sciences North says it's the first for a hospital in northern Ontario, and will be available to people each weekday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Patients with non-life threatening conditions can go online and request a same-day appointment. From there, they will be contacted to have their situation assessed and an appointment will be booked. The hospital says up to 32 patients can be seen per day through the virtual service.

Once the spots are full, people would be directed to visit the emergency department.

"Patients will be contacted by a nurse within an hour of submitting their request form to have their situation assessed," a hospital news release stated.

"A time for a video appointment with a physician will then be confirmed if appropriate, or the patient may be advised to come to the Emergency Department (ED) for a visit, in person, if necessary."

A screen capture from Health Sciences North's website. The hospital's new virtual emergency department in Sudbury has capacity to see up to 32 patients per day and is on a first-come, first served basis. (HSN)

We're so happy to be able to offer this service, especially since we saw some hesitancy for some patients to come to the ED during the first wave of COVID-19," said Dr. Rob Lepage, medical director and physician with HSN's Emergency Department.

"We've seen our patient volumes spike in the second wave with a lot of overcrowding, so this should help our space issues and maintain physical distancing in the department if there's a sudden surge of patients."

Patients will require secure internet access and a working computer or smartphone to access HSN's Virtual ED, which is one of several virtual services at HSN run through the Ontario Telemedicine Network (OTN).

Patients who have a primary healthcare provider such as a family physician or nurse practitioner, are encouraged to attempt to access their services first before accessing the Virtual ED.