An official with Sudbury's hospital says work is underway to determine the source of two COVID-19 outbreaks.

Both outbreaks were recently declared at Health Sciences North — one on the sixth floor of the South Tower, where the COVID-19 unit is, the other on the fourth floor of the South Tower, where the surgical unit is.

The vice president of patient experience at the hospital says it's very stressful for the staff when this occurs.

"It's always a reminder of how transmissible COVID-19 and the importance of first protecting themselves, when caring for patients," Mark Hartman said.

He notes there is no evidence of ongoing transmission within the hospital, and there are currently three people admitted to the hospital's ICU with COVID-19.

"The hospital does continue to be a safe place for patients and families. And people should still have confidence in coming to HSN when they need to come here for care," Hartman added.

The units in outbreak have further limits on designated care partners who can come in.

"We still allow visitors for compassionate reasons or where there's very specific needs for the patient," he said.

"Across the rest of the hospital, this past week, we did increase our visitor restrictions, not related to the outbreaks, but more related to the prevalence of COVID-19 in the community. Every patient is still allowed to have one designated care partner, but we reduced the allowance of having an alternate. So somebody else to swap in and out. And that's really just intended to reduce the traffic through the hospital and reduce the risk of unintended transmission."

Hartman spoke with Morning North CBC host Markus Schwabe about the situation earlier today.