Health Sciences North in Sudbury says the province has approved the creation of 52 new beds at the hospital.

To create the space, the current Children's Treatment Centre on Ramsey Lake Road will be renovated, and the new beds are expected to be ready by 2022.

The hospital says it's working with the province to finalize details to relocate the children's treatment centre to a nearby space, adding that it's working to make the transition to the new location as seamless as possible for children and their families. The details on that move will be released next week.

In a statement issued Thursday morning, HSN says the province will be providing a capital grant for this project to help address the "historical issue of hallway medicine" at the hospital.

"Northerners know HSN was built too small. This investment will certainly help with that," HSN President and CEO Dominic Giroux said.

Officials say the total capital cost of the project "will be released following final administrative reviews by each ministry and the tendering processes are complete."

Today's announcement is part of 200 more transitional care beds being given the green light by the province.

"These new beds will help ease pressures on hospitals, reduce wait times for patients by getting those who no longer need to be in a hospital, but are waiting to transition to home, community or long-term care, the right level of care in the right setting, and help end hallway health care," the province stated in a news release.

Other centres that have been approved for extra beds include Toronto, Newmarket, Kingston and Hamilton.