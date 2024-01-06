Health Sciences North in Sudbury now offering voluntary self-identification for Indigenous patients

Health Sciences North (HSN) in Sudbury, Ont., has made some changes to its registration process.

First Nations, Métis and Inuit patients will now have the option of voluntary self-identification. The hospital says this will better connect patients to culturally safe programs and services offered at the hospital.

Deanna Jones-Keeshig, the hospital's director of Indigenous health, said this change has been years in the making. She said the new system will help Indigenous people better connect with culturally appropriate supports and services.

"This is a an initiative to strengthen service provision to Indigenous people to ensure that there is cultural safety in the care and support that they receive at the hospital."

When a patient self-identifies as Indigenous, hospital staff will connect them with one of three Indigenous patient navigators who work at HSN.

Those patient navigators will help them better access services and navigate the health-care system.

HSN has come under criticism in the past from Indigenous patients. There have been accusations of racism and concern about complaints not being taken seriously.

Evie Ali is director of the Go-Give Project, which provides harm reduction services in Sudbury. She has previously accompanied Indigenous patients to the hospital because of these issues.

"I really do respect the hospital, I respect all the changes they make, but again, education can go a long way and hopefully we'll see some more things in the future," Ali said.

Call for 'specific staff training'

Ali said it's unfortunate it has taken the hospital this long to implement the recent changes, but is grateful it is taking the necessary steps to help address the stigma surrounding Indigenous people.

"It's great that we have all these systemic changes in place, but I think there also needs to be a certain level of focus on specific staff training."

Ali added that nurses and caregivers are overworked in hospitals. Many are facing burnout that can affect the attitudes presented toward people accessing emergency care.

She said hospital procedures are great, but what is seen on the front lines can look very different.

Jones-Keeshig said the change is part of HSN's efforts to be more socially accountable. She said the hospital is committed to addressing the health gaps for Indigenous patients and families while building strong relationships with the Indigenous communities it serves.