Health Sciences North in Sudbury welcomed 15 new doctors this past year.

Amparo Wolf, Angelo Dave Javier and Ravinder-Jeet Singh are three of them and each one has specific goals for helping patients in northeastern Ontario.

Neurosurgeon Dr. Amparo Wolf says she's always been interested in the brain and has a special interest in brain tumours.

When it comes to her patients, Wolf says she finds her work very rewarding.

Health Sciences North neurosurgeon Dr. Amparo Wolf plans to establish a brain tumour bank with tissue samples to be used in research. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

"Even though overall the prognosis may not be great, you can have a profound impact on their quality of life and their management," she explained.

Wolf finds it gratifying to ease the anxiety of people who may have had behavioural changes or a seizure as the result of a brain tumour.

"I get to sit down, show them the imaging, and we talk about management," she said. "They come in freaked out and they leave with a plan and understanding," she said.

Surgery isn't always required, she explains. Some deep-seated or widespread brain tumours are inoperable, and Wolf says there's no point in operating on benign tumours that are not causing any symptoms.

Dr. Amparo Wolf was just recruited to come work at Health Sciences North in Sudbury. The neurosurgeon is one of fifteen new physicians to join the hospital staff.

Wolf's husband is also a neurosurgeon and the two of them will be working together, sharing clinic space and assisting each other in the operating room.

As for her plans at Health Sciences North, Wolf wants to branch out into brain tumour research, establish her own lab and a brain tumour bank with tissue specimens that are important for research.

She's also keen on developing different surgical techniques for aggressive brain tumours because removing as much of the tumour as possible can mean a better chance of survival.

Dr. Angelo Dave Javier is a cardiologist who treats adults who had heart disease as children. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)



Dr. Angelo Dave Javier wanted to be a journalist and didn't even think about medicine until he went to university. But after a biology course or two it wasn't long before he couldn't imagine doing anything but medicine.

Javier explains that while there are many different specialties in cardiology, he describes himself as a photographer, a videographer and an imager of the heart.

He calls his specialty adult congenital cardiology and echocardiography, and he's the first to practise it in Sudbury.

Javier specializes in caring for adults who had heart disease as children.

Dr. Angelo Dave Javier is a cardiologist originally from the Philippines.

"One in four of them gets lost to follow-up after age 18 and that's the sad part," said Javier.

"There's a common misconception that once you have heart disease as a baby and you get the operation, you're cured," he said. "But you're never cured. You get repaired and you need to be followed as an adult," he added.

"My goal is to see them in a clinic to look after them and identify if they develop any complications later on in life . . . and I'm trying to establish an adult congenital heart disease clinic in Health Sciences North," he said.

Javier says the clinic is most likely to start up in early February.

One of Dr. Ravinder-Jeet Singh's goals is to educate people on how to recognize the signs of a stroke. (Markus/Schwabe/CBC)

Dr. Ravinder-Jeet Singh is another one of the new doctors now working at Health Sciences North. He is the hospital's first neurologist specializing in stroke treatment.

When Singh was in Grade 8, he decided to become a neurologist when a favourite uncle developed a neurological condition.

Singh, who was born in India, completed his medical education and residency in his home country. "I was very fortunate that I worked with one of the great neurologists in India," said Singh.

He came to Canada in June 2017 do to a stroke fellowship in Calgary where he was interested in two aspects of research.

"I wanted to look at the factors which influenced the patient outcome," said Singh. "And I wanted to learn about patient selection. How do we select different patients for different treatment modalities?," he added.

Singh says there have been a lot of changes in stroke treatment over the years.

"If you go back to the '80s and early '90s, aspirin, heparin and coumadin were the only options and that was only for prevention," explained Singh. "There was nothing to reverse the deficits of the stroke."

Clotbusters came into acute stroke care in the mid-1990s. But Singh says that these clotbusters were not very effective at treating patients who were having more severe strokes.

Singh says that in 2015 five back-to-back trials were published that showed a new treatment called a thrombectomy was very effective in reversing the effects of a stroke.

"They go from the groin or from the wrist and they go into the brain with the devices and they pull out the clot and many times we see on-table improvement," said Singh.

"Those who develop severe strokes due to a large blocked artery in northeastern Ontario often need to travel to Toronto for new clot retrieval therapy, which can unfortunately lead to a delay in treatment," said Singh.

"So my goal is to work with HSN's Stroke Program and the Northeastern Ontario Stroke Network, to develop and enhance our services and improve patient education. We are going to help people recognize the signs of stroke and improve the care we provide to our patients," says Singh.

Dr. Ravinder-Jeet Singh is originally from India and is a stroke specialist.




