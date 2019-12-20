Some people might think that working over the Christmas holidays is the worst. But Sam Oommen and Jay Dutrisac actually like working those shifts.

Oommen is an emergency room doctor and Dutrisac is a registered nurse. Both work at Health Sciences North in Sudbury.

The two have been working for about 20 years and both say they've spent about half of those years working over the holidays.

While working Christmas takes the two health care professionals away from their own families, it brings the emergency department family together.

Oommen says there are a lot of things that contribute to how busy the emergency department is over the holidays.

"Influenza hits just around this time so all those people sort of pile in," he said.

There are family physicians who close their practices for the holidays and their patients need a doctor so they head for the emergency department. There are patients coming to emergency to be treated for slips and falls. People travelling through the area to visit friends and family might need medical attention.

And then there are the injuries caused by the carving of the turkey. "They're just people who don't know how to carve a turkey," said Oommen. "So there's a few Christmas stitches as well," he added.

As for the festive spirit, the emergency department is decorated with garlands and every staff member has a stocking.

Santa makes time for a visit, especially to the pediatric floor. "There's always a bag full of stuffies for the kids," said Dutrisac.

Both Oommen and Dutrisac say that as much as they enjoy being with their own families at Christmas, they like working the holidays. "In some sense, as we always say, the emergency staff, the doctors, nurses, and all the other ancillary staff make up a bit of a family," said Ooman. "We've known each other for a long time."

Dutrisac shares a Christmas memory that has stuck with him. Generous community members often donate stuffed toys that emergency staff can give to some of the younger patients.

Dutrisac remembers a young boy named David who visited the emergency department on December 25 to have a deep cut on his finger looked after.

The young lad was a little intimidated by what was happening, so the doctor grabbed a stuffed toy and stitched it up before suturing the boy's laceration. Stuffy and David went home together.

Oommen admits that while it's nice to have Christmas off, it's a privilege to work in the health care field and to be able to help people at some of the lowest points of their lives.

"We're just grateful we're healthy and able to help people."