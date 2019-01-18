Health Sciences North in Sudbury says it is on track to start turning back on some of its computer systems it had to shut down due to a computer virus.

On Wednesday morning, the hospital was hit by a computer virus. All 24 hospitals in northeastern Ontario rely on Health Sciences North's information technology platforms. Due to that, systems were shut down not only in Sudbury but in hospitals across the northeast.

On Friday, the hospital said in a statement that "good progress" has been made by the IT team for the "progressive restoration of the systems that are on downtown."

It added it is "on track" to begin partial restoration of the systems later on Friday.