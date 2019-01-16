Services affected at Health Sciences North due technical difficulties
Health Sciences North says it is currently experiencing technical difficulties which are impacting its IT systems.
Facility remains open at this time
As a result, it says "patients may experience delays in accessing some our services." The hospital has not specified which services may be impacted.
HSN says it is "actively working to rectify this situation as soon as possible".
It says it will remain open and accessible and "will continue to provide care for our patients".
