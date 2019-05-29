A new chief fundraiser has been chosen for the hospital in Sudbury.

Health Sciences North says Anthony Keating will take on the role. He will oversee the work of the Health Sciences North Foundation, the Volunteer Association, the NEO Kids Foundation and the Northern Cancer Foundation.

"Anthony was one of 60 people who applied for this position and his application stood out for us," Mick Weaver, chair of the NEO Kids Foundation said.

"His appointment was unanimously approved by all four boards after a national search and a recommendation from an eight-member search committee."

Keating has been working at the Princess Margaret Hospital in Toronto. Throughout his career, he's worked with Cystic Fibrosis Canada, Kids Help Phone, Seneca College and the Boys and Girls Club of St. John's, Newfoundland.

He says he's looking forward to the challenge in Sudbury.

"It's a great time for me to lend my skills and expertise to an organization that really is going to rely on philanthropy in the coming years," he said.

"We have an aging population and the challenges of health care are becoming more and more predominant."

Keating says he's seen how philanthropy helps in the healing process.

"If someone has lost a loved one to a specific disease or they're going through a disease themselves, philanthropy is an important way for them to give back to the community and also to give back to the health care institution they've been a part of," he explained.

Keating will start his new job on June 24.