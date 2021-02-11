Health Sciences North faces lawsuit over 'misread' breast imaging reports

A GTA law firm says it has filed a class-action lawsuit, claiming that patient breast imaging reports were misread by the radiologists at Sudbury's Health Sciences North hospital.

Gluckstein Lawyers allege the "negligence has resulted in catastrophic outcomes for patients following systemic breast imaging errors, including missed cancerous lesions."

The lawsuit, filed Dec. 14, 2020, names the hospital and several of its doctors and radiologists as defendants, and alleges that, between 2008 and 2020, "the department consistently fell below the required standard of care when interpreting breast imaging reports."

It has been filed on behalf of patients and their family members by Shannon Hayes, a former HSN patient, who alleges that her breast cancer was missed.

In a news release, the law firm says a year passed before her breast cancer was diagnosed following imaging performed at another hospital. By then, cancer had spread, and she is currently battling metastatic cancer.

"There needs to be a fundamental change in the culture of safety and quality at HSN," said Ms. Hayes.

"I was outraged to learn that HSN administration knew about problems for months before my imaging was misread but did nothing and kept the problems at the hospital under wraps."

The lawsuit seeks compensation for affected patients and a court order requiring the hospital to have all affected breast imaging reviewed by a specialist for errors.

More to come