Health Sciences North says it's taking a step to be more inclusive of the trans community.

Last week, the Sudbury hospital started changing signs on its single-stall restrooms to indicate the facilities are for people of all genders. The washrooms were previously designated either male or female.

The vice president in charge of social accountability at HSN says the hospital has heard from people who felt uncomfortable having to choose which restroom to use.

"We've also had staff raise the issue with us, saying it's not meeting the needs of the people that we're seeing and the people that we're serving," said Maureen McLelland.

She says the change is a positive step forward, but acknowledges there's more to be done when it comes to equity, inclusion, and ensuring everyone feels safe accessing care.

"Healthcare is a little bit behind other sectors in society with respect to inclusion and diversity and equity," she added.

"Like when I think about our education system, for example and what people learn about. We're not where we should be ... so we know that there's a lot of work to do in health care."

McLelland says the news signs are on roughly 100 one-person restrooms at HSN's various sites.She notes the hospital is focused on looking at other ways to ensure LGBTQ people feel safe and comfortable accessing care.