A Cochrane, Ont., family is giving the hospital in Sudbury 5 million reasons to smile.

On Thursday, Marcel and Frances Labelle donated $5-million to Health Sciences North towards the simulation lab.

That lab, which is currently under construction and set to open in 2020, will be known as the Labelle Innovation and Learning Centre.

"This is a very exciting day," Dominic Giroux, president and CEO of Health Sciences North said.

"This is the largest private gift to any northern Ontario hospital."

Once built, the learning centre will be a 28,000 square foot facility which will house more than 2,000 learners from 70 post-secondary institutions each year, the hospital said. Future doctors, nurses, technicians and paramedics will be able to train on medically advanced equipment.

"For patients and families, it means that the current health care providers will have more access to simulation opportunities so their skill set will be enhanced," he said.

The Labelle Innovation and Learning Centre, which is currently under construction at Health Sciences North in Sudbury, is scheduled to open in 2020. (Martha Dillman/CBC)

"It will also give patients an assurance that the future graduates in health programs … will have learned with state-of-the-art facilities, state-of-the-art simulation equipment, so they'll be better prepared."

Marcel and Frances couldn't attend the ceremony, but their son Darcy was there on behalf of the family.

'Overwhelming'

Marcel established M.J. Labelle Co. Ltd. and ran the civil engineering company for more than 50 years. Through that time, the company employed hundreds of people in Cochrane and throughout northern Ontario.

Darcy says his parents started their foundation, the Marcel and Frances Labelle Foundation, in 2012 to give back. Since then, they've made donations to several health care facilities across the region.

Darcy says his parents decided to donate to the hospital in Sudbury as "it is basically the hub of northern Ontario."

"My father, when he was 80-years-old, had a triple bypass here in Sudbury, heart surgery," he said.

Darcy Labelle stands beside a photo of his parents, who were unable to attend the announcement. The Marcel and Frances Labelle Foundation donated $5 million to the hospital in Sudbury on Thursday. (Martha Dillman/CBC)

"And at that time, it really opened up his eyes and he's very thankful to the doctors and the people of Sudbury."

As for the reaction to the donation, Darcy says it's been "overwhelming." He says he's looking forward to sharing the details of the ceremony with his parents.

"You know, I'll explain [to them] the importance of this whole … this whole meeting was incredible," he said.

"It's hard to explain because it was such a heartfelt event. I know they'll be very happy to see the pictures and videos."