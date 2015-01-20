A Sudbury woman is calling attention to an issue she experienced at Health Science North recently, saying it's indicative of broader funding issues.

On Aug. 15, Brenda Carr called an ambulance for her 69-year old father, who is paraplegic, and had a bad fever.

When the paramedics arrived at her home, Carr says they apologized for not having a pillow on their stretcher.

Carr joked that perhaps she should bring a pillow from home to the hospital, and says one of the paramedics told her that wouldn't be a bad idea.

Upon arriving at the hospital, Carr says she noticed a number of other patients also didn't have pillows. When she asked around, a nurse offered to roll up a blanket to place under her father's head.

"My father is elderly, and he's been paying taxes for a really long time," she said. "It's quite disheartening to see that that's the type of pillow he gets after all the investment he has made."

No issues with supplies: HSN

The hospital does not normally have any issue with its inventory of pillows, or any other medical supply, says Lorraine Carrington, vice-president and chief nursing executive at Health Sciences North.

"Systemic overcrowding does create issues for our patients," she said. "Which I think is what this woman is experiencing, as she has brought her father into the hospital."

"That's not an experience we want anybody to be having," Carrington said.

She added that Health Sciences North is working hard internally and with the government to find solutions to the issues they face.