High number of northern Ontario hospital workers consider leaving their jobs, says survey

Nearly half of health-care workers in northern Ontario with the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) are contemplating leaving their jobs in the next year, according to a new survey.

CUPE's Ontario Council of Hospital Unions hired Nanos Research, which surveyed more than 750 hospital workers across the province.

Those workers included registered practical nurses, personal support workers, housekeepers, and clerical staff.

Fifty-nine of the people surveyed were in northern Ontario.

"The survey confirms that workers are very unhappy around their working conditions with a profound consequence on their mental health," said Sharon Richer, secretary-treasurer for the Ontario Council of Hospital Unions, at a press conference in Sudbury.

We're hearing from our members that many workers are breaking down crying in their cars. - Sharon Richer, Ontario Council of Hospital Unions

Seventy per cent of workers polled in the survey said there aren't enough staff to deliver high-quality patient care at their respective hospitals.

Richer said polling results for northern Ontario were generally higher than the Ontario average.

For example, 58 per cent of survey respondents from northern Ontario said they dreaded going into work each day, while the provincial average was 41 per cent.

"We're hearing from our members that many workers are breaking down crying in their cars," Richer said.

"They're crying before they go to work. They're crying on shift and, you know, they are breaking down at home as their workplace stress bleeds into their home life."

CUPE says new health-care spending in Ontario hasn't kept pace with inflation. (Kate Rutherford/CBC)

Calls for more health-care spending

Dave Verch, first vice-president of CUPE's Ontario Council of Hospital Unions, said the province's 0.5 per cent increase to hospital budgets in the last year hasn't kept pace with inflation.

"This is when healthcare inflation is running at approximately 5.6 per cent," he said. "That's a real dollar cut."

CUPE has called for the province to increase annual health-care spending by $1.25 billion over four years to improve hospital staffing levels and create more full-time jobs.

"We estimate that Ontario would need 60,000 more staff over the next four years to keep up with population growth and aging," Verch said.

"This requires a human health resources strategy which must include the promise of manageable workloads and that can be achieved through staff to patient ratios."

Verch said better staff to patient ratios would improve morale and reduce the stress and anxiety many workers are experiencing.

Verch said better compensation for health-care workers would also improve retention rates.

"We've had cases where staff have left hospitals, gone into the employ of an agency, and come back to that exact same hospital a week later," he said.

"It just seems like a very unreasonable waste of taxpayers dollars."

Investing in primary care

Outside of hospital care, the Canadian Medical Association is calling for greater investments in primary care across the country.

"As a primary care physician, I see the lack of access to primary care as a critical threat to the health of Canadians and we need to work on building out team-based care, improving working conditions for primary care providers in such a way that we can get that front door working again," said Dr. Kathleen Ross, the association's president.

The Canadian Medical Association estimates Canada will need 7,500 more family doctors over the next five years, and 15,000 over the next 10 years.

CBC reached out to Ontario's Ministry of Health for comment but did not receive a response by deadline.