Back in 2005, the provincial government created 14 Local Health Integration Networks, with the aim of coordinating care in different regions of the province and improving patient care.

That's also the promise of Ontario Health, which the new provincial government is creating to replace the health networks and several other agencies.

David Murray was the first CEO of the Northeast Local Health Integration Network and he says the LHINs never lived up to their potential.

"It was the Kumbaya approach, everybody gets together and holds hands and hopes the right things happen," says Murray.

"I don't think they were ever allowed to do the things that they could have done as far as integration and get organizations to work together and use the true integration powers that were in the legislation."

Murray, who is now executive director of the Northwest Health Alliance, is more hopeful about the new agency's ability to break down silos in the health system, eliminate excess administration and make it easier for patients to get the care they need.

City of Lakes Family Health Team executive director David Courtemanche. (Angela Gemmill/CBC)

David Courtemanche, the executive director of the City of Lakes Family Health Team in Sudbury, also likes what he hears from the Ministry of Health when it comes to an emphasis on digitising health records and using technology to make different health agencies work together.

He is fearing some linguistic confusion between his agency and the Ontario Health Teams the province wants to create, with local health organizations forming together into as many as 50 regional clusters.

Courtemanche says while that does sound like a different version of the integration networks being swept out, he is hopeful that this new system will work better.

"There's an old saying that for every problem there's a simple solution and it's probably the wrong one. I think if we just invest in restructuring that's probably not enough," says Courtemanche.

There has been some criticism that this new plan has more to do with politics than patient care, with the new Progressive Conservative government doing away with something the previous Liberals brought in.

The Northeast Local Health Integration Network is being dissolved after 14 years along the 13 other networks across the province. (Erik White/CBC )

Dr. Peter Hutten-Czapski, a family physician in Temiskaming Shores, says the province needs to involve doctors in any changes to the system.

"While the overall structure is a political thing to do, the work at the coal face is what we family physicians do. And we just hope they don't mess it up," he says.

Hutten-Czapski, who also teaches at the Northern Ontario School of Medicine, says instead of focusing on the cost of the health system, the government should be more worried about "effort being wasted" and try to make "marginal gains of a thousand improvements throughout the system" instead of a big system-wide revolution.

While the new agency will be formed later this year, the provincial government has been clear that the changes being prescribed will take years to fully implement.