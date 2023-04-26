'He had the best hugs,' family friend remembers Sudbury, Ont. shooting victim Joe Cabigon

Tanya Werden says she was shocked to her core when she learned 22-year-old Joe Cabigon was shot and killed at the Overtime Sports Bar in Sudbury, Ont.

"My immediate reaction was panic, grief, screaming, crying," said Werden. "Never anything I've ever experienced before or ever want to again."

Werden's two daughters, Stephanie and Jessica Chisholm grew up with Cabigon. Jessica dated him when they were in high school.

"We considered him totally part of our family," she said.

Cabigon was shot on Friday, April 21, and died of his injuries in the hospital.

Bar owner heartbroken

In a post on Facebook, Overtime Sports Bar owner Attilio Langella said there was a verbal altercation between some patrons that night. Staff removed them from the building.

"At this time, we felt we resolved the situation," Langella wrote.

"Approximately, 30 minutes later one individual returned and acted in a reckless, violent manner. Overtime does not condone any act of violence under any circumstance."

Langella said he is heartbroken by Cabigon's death.

"My current priorities as an owner are my condolences to the friends and family of the young man that lost his life and also to begin the healing process for my Overtime team and any patron that is still suffering and recovering from witnessing this heinous act," he wrote.

After the shooting police released security camera images of the suspect.

Greater Sudbury police released two photos of the suspect they allege fatally shot a man at a Sudbury sports bar on April 21. (Greater Sudbury Police Service handout)

Greater Sudbury Police acting Det. Insp. Guy Renaud told CBC News the suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

Renaud said they continue to investigate and are searching for the suspect. They believe it was an isolated incident.

"It's not lost upon the Greater Sudbury Police Service that this has a meaningful impact on our community," he said.

"And that's why we have some very committed members that want to put their full heart and full attention in trying to solve these matters. It's also one of the reasons why we've entered into partnerships with the provincial guns and gangs unit to try and clamp down on these gun violence."

Werden said she and her daughters are grieving Cabigon's death.

"He was funny, and smart, and kind and so compassionate. Cared if you were having a good day and if you weren't, he had the best hugs," she said.

"And if he saw that somebody was having a bad day, he went out of his way to try and make you feel you know a little bit better about your time with him. He was very inclusive."

Werden said Cabigon was a star athlete in high school and got into weightlifting later.

"When we think of Joe, we're just going to think of his smile," she said.

"His boundless energy, his compassion, just how lovable he was. He had his whole life ahead of him."