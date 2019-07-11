Plane crash near Wawa under investigation
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a plane crash in Hawk Junction, about 30 kilometres east of Wawa.
Public asked to avoid the area
Police were called to the area Thursday around 9 a.m.
Montgomery Avenue in the community is closed. Police ask the public to avoid the area.
Police say further information will be released as it becomes available.
