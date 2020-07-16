Sudbury police say an investigation is underway into a possible hate crime after two flags were found hanging on a home defaced.

Detective Sergeant Eric Sanderson with the Greater Sudbury Police Service says the investigation started on Thursday after a call from the public.

Two Canadian flags that were defaced were seen hanging on a home. Sanderson says one had a swastika drawn it, and the other had someone pointing their middle finger.

He says officers went to the home to speak to the person. Sanderson says the man inside the home was at first not willing to take the flags down.

Sanderson says a police officer trained with investigating potential hate crimes was called in. By the time that officer arrived, Sanderson says a member of the public had taken down one of the flags.

He says the man in the home "willingly" removed the second flag.

Sanderson says an investigation is now happening to determine whether this was a hate crime.

"Under section 3.19 [of the Criminal Code], no person can display a sign that would be or could be perceived as being a hateful type message," he said.

"I think everyone would understand that obviously showing the swastika on the Canadian flag would not be perceived well by the general public."

'Joint review'

Sanderson says that investigation is being done by police, an investigator who specializes in hate crimes as well as the Crown's office.

"The information that we've been able to glean to this point is part of that joint review that will be completed," he said.

"If in the opinion of the Attorney General, who has to approve for a charge to be laid in terms of this type of conduct, if it meets that threshold, then we will obviously proceed with it."

Sanderson says he's not sure how long the investigation will take.

"This type of situation is taken extremely seriously," he said. "This is not the norm. This is not something we do everyday."