An official with the hospital in Sudbury says work is being done to prepare for a surge in COVID-19 patients — including cancelling some surgeries and scaling back non-urgent outpatient clinics and services.

Health Sciences North is currently dealing with three COVID-19 outbreaks within the facility. All of the outbreaks are contained.

The vice president of patient experiences at Health Sciences North says there are 19 people admitted to Sudbury's hospital with COVID-19, and six of them are in the ICU.

"The numbers are simply going in the wrong direction," Mark Hartman said.

"So we know that when we have more cases in the community, that eventually leads to more cases needing to be admitted to hospital and more people having to come to the hospital for emergency care."

Hartman adds the hospital has increased capacity by opening 40 more beds.

Meanwhile, Sudbury's medical officer of health says it's concerning how quickly COVID-19 continues to spread in the district.

Public Health Sudbury and Districts reported 60 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, with the number of active cases for Sudbury-Mantioulin currently sitting at 265.

New outbreaks have been reported at Extendicare Falconbridge and another at an apartment building at 323 Second Avenue.

Dr. Penny Sutcliffe says she doesn't see cases going down soon.

"We are seeing outbreaks or community exposures in so many settings — be it the hospital, long-term care homes, different congregate settings, homeless shelters, restaurants, workplace settings, gyms. It's really very concerning."

Sudbury's hospital reports more than half of its staff have been vaccinated against COVID-19, and says staff are taking extra precautions, which they expect to remain in place from two to four weeks.