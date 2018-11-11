As a young boy born in Newfoundland, Harry Courtney never imagined he would become a successful business owner in northern Ontario.

But after serving several years in the Second World War, Courtney eventually found himself an entrepreneur on St. Joseph Island.

Courtney, who is now 98 years old, spoke with Markus Schwabe, the host of CBC's Morning North program earlier this year.

Courtney moved to Toronto when he was a child and at the age of 23 he joined the army. He was trained and certified as an x-ray technician.

"They shipped me to England because x-ray technicians were as scarce as hen's teeth," he said.

"I was in charge of the x-ray department in a large war-time hospital."

He served for about three and a half years overseas before returning to Canada. His brother, a naval officer, was in Sault Ste. Marie where Courtney joined him.

"I came up and saw this boat he was building and I joined him and [we] formed Courtney Brothers Boat Ships," he said.

"We bought water frontage in the Sault … and we built a marine shop there."

Courtney ended up quitting a few years later and relocated to St. Joseph Island.

"I found out about it and loved it," he said.

He eventually set up a gift shop on the island.

"The Americans … beat a pathway to my door," he said.

"They just bought it like mad."