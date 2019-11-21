For those of us who like to noodle around on a piano or strum a few chords on a guitar, Doreen Bryer is an inspiration.

The North Bay woman achieved a mark of 87 on her Grade 8 Royal Conservatory of Music harp exam. It was the highest mark in Ontario for that instrument class.

The Conservatory provides the standard in excellence for music education, including testing musicians on their skills.

Bryer says she was aiming for a mark of 90 but didn't play as well as she thought she would that day.

"I was extremely nervous, for some strange reason," she said.

Preparing for the exam would make anyone nervous. Bryer says there's an entire set of technical exercises involving scales, four-note chords, arpeggios and octaves.

The exam doesn't stop there. "With the harp, there are four different sets of exercises based on scales, six different sets of exercises based on arpeggios, and exercises by two famous harpists," said Bryer.

Then there's more. Bryer had to do a sight reading exercise, clap a rhythm that she'd never seen before in front of the examiner, and play four memorized pieces from four different periods — baroque, classical, romantic and contemporary.

Doreen Bryer's medal from the Ontario Royal Conservatory of Music. (Martha Dillman/CBC)

Bryer says the exam takes about 30 to 35 minutes but there are hours of practice that precede it.

"I would practice usually around three hours a day, sometimes more when I felt I needed it and some days, of course, you can't get any practicing in," she said.

Bryer, a music teacher herself, is already working on the next level, which involves an even longer exam and more hours of practice.

She has some advice for music students preparing to take an exam similar to the one she did earlier this year.

"I would tell my students to try and stay calm, just be in the moment of performing your music to show the listener how beautiful the music is and how much you enjoy playing it," she said.

Today in North Bay, the local chapter of the Registered Music Teachers' Association is hosting an honour recital.

Students, including Doreen Bryer, will be performing this afternoon, Nov. 23 at 3 p.m. at Calvin Presbyterian Church.