Police ID victim in Tilley Lake boating fatality
Sudbury

Provincial police have identified the victim of a boating fatality north of Sault Ste. Marie as 62-year-old Harmon Pickard of Goulais River.

Boat overturned east of Batchewana Bay

Provincial Police have identified the victim of a boating fatality on Tilley Lake, north of Sault Ste. Marie. (CBC)

OPP were called Tuesday around 9:00 p.m. after a vessel overturned on the lake east of Batchewana Bay. Police said of the three passengers on board, one was accounted for while two were still missing.

After a ground and water search, one man was found uninjured, police said.

Teams continues their search and found the body of the missing man.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

