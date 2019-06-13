Provincial police have identified the victim of a boating fatality north of Sault Ste. Marie, as 62-year-old Harmon Pickard of Goulais River.

OPP were called Tuesday around 9:00 p.m. after a vessel overturned on the lake east of Batchewana Bay. Police said of the three passengers on board, one was accounted for while two were still missing.

After a ground and water search, one man was found uninjured, police said.

Teams continues their search and found the body of the missing man.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.