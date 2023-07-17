Sudbury, Ont.-based Hard-Line sells to Swedish multinational, but local jobs will stay

An international mining supply company purchased Sudbury, Ont.-based Hard-Line, but that won't change anything for its day-to-day operations, says the company's founder.

Mining supply company Hexagon, based in Sweden, announced it had purchased Hard-Line on July 12.

Hexagon specializes in technologies like collision avoidance, personnel detection and dispatching for heavy machinery.

Hard-Line designs and builds radio systems to operate heavy equipment in mining and agriculture remotely, keeping the operator a safe distance away.

Hard-Line designs and manufactures remote controls like this one, to operate heavy equipment at a safe distance. (Jonathan Migneault/CBC)

Hard-Line employs around 110 people at its four offices, with its headquarters in Dowling, at the northwest end of Greater Sudbury.

"What we bring to the table is so unique to what Hexagon does that they need everybody," said Hard-Line founder Walter Siggelkow.

"Our expertise is so different [from] what they do and of course, we manufacture the systems that we sell."

Siggelkow said Hexagon was a perfect fit for the company.

"We just found that there was a real good synergy," he said.

"We like to consider ourselves to be a decent sized company for northern Ontario, but you know, compared to what we're joining we were very small. But we also bring a very important part to that puzzle."

Hard-Line designs and builds every component of its radio systems at its facility in Dowling, Ont. (Jonathan Migneault/CBC)

Sigglekow said Hard-Line will continue to design and manufacture its radio systems in Sudbury, but will now fall under a larger corporate umbrella.

"The pressure to remove humans from dangerous situations where it's unsafe to operate a manned vehicle is increasing, particularly as mines push deeper underground for minerals and metals," said Nick Hare, president of Hexagon's mining division in a press release.

For his part, Siggelkow said he still intends to play an active role in the company designing more systems.

"I don't see myself retiring," he said.

"Always said I was gonna die with my boots on. So I've got lots of work to do."