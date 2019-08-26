Today is moving day for some employees of a Sudbury tech company.

Hard-Line Solutions specializes in remote control and automation, mostly in the mining industry.

Since 2000, its headquarters have been in Dowling— a community about a half-hour drive northwest of the city.

Hard-Line also has offices in Chile, Peru, the United States, and very soon, in downtown Sudbury.

Felicia Brunelle, the vice president of business development with Hard-Line Solutions, told CBC's Morning North that there was never any question about leaving Sudbury, despite the company outgrowing its current location.

"Downtown specifically we found a great location," Brunelle said. "It's centrally located and we have easy access to public transportation. We've got great food and coffee which is very important."

Felicia Brunelle is the vice president of operations at Hard-Line Solutions. (Supplied by Hard Line Solutions)

She said the company also hopes the new location becomes a meeting space for creative minds in the community.

"We rely on our partnerships with industry and community partners," she said. "We've got SAMSAA, NORCAT, Laurentian University, Cambrian College, so our proximity to them I feel is important."

The downtown environment is also conducive to attracting the type of employee the company is looking for.

"I think the environment is important," she said. "That's the demographic we're going for largely and we're really focused on creating an environment that fosters that creativity and out-of-the-box thinking."

"And so we want them to be in a place where they're comfortable, and where they want to be."

