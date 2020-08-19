Sudbury police say charges laid after Hanmer Skatepark assault
42-year-old man arrested, 13-year-old arrested and to take part in Youth Referral Program
Sudbury police say charges have been laid following a recent assault that took place at the skatepark in Hanmer.
On July 22, the assault took place involving a man and two teen girls. It was recorded and shared on social media.
Police say a 42-year-old man has been arrested and charged with assault, being a party to an assault and counselling an assault.
He was also found to have a tire iron on him during the incident. As a result, he was also charged with having a dangerous weapon and assault with a weapon.
One girl, who was 12-years-old, was cautioned for her involvement.
Police say the second girl, who is 13-years-old, was arrested, cautioned and will participate in the Youth Referral Program.
Police say the program was developed in partnership with the John Howard Society. Police say it's geared primarily toward first time offenders and is "designed to provide meaningful consequences for young persons who commit criminal offences."
