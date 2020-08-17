Sudbury police seek details about Hanmer assault
Sudbury police say an investigation is underway after a video circulating showing an assault involving two teenage girls and a man.
Police have been able to speak with people involved, but want more information
Sudbury police say an investigation is underway after a video circulating showing an assault involving two teenage girls and a man.
Police say on or about July 22, the incident took place at the skate park in Hanmer. Police say it involved two 13-year-old girls and a man in his 40s.
The incident was filmed and shared on social media.
Police say they have spoken with the girls and man involved. They say the injuries sustained by the girls are minor.
Police are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.