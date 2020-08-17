Sudbury police say an investigation is underway after a video circulating showing an assault involving two teenage girls and a man.

Police say on or about July 22, the incident took place at the skate park in Hanmer. Police say it involved two 13-year-old girls and a man in his 40s.

The incident was filmed and shared on social media.

Police say they have spoken with the girls and man involved. They say the injuries sustained by the girls are minor.

Police are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

