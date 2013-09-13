Volunteers assist at Hanmer food bank following break-in

A charity in the Greater Sudbury community of Hanmer has made repairs after their facility was targeted by vandals and thieves.

The Valley East Good Neighbours Food Bank was broken into recently, the third time in two years it's been targeted.

Wayne Nepssy, chair of the board with the food bank, said not only did thieves make off with a bunch of frozen meat, but the culprits also damaged the door frame when they kicked it in.

After they discovered the damage, volunteers pitched in to make repairs and secure the door from any further incident.

"I was able to scrounge enough lumber from my own home lumber pile that I was able to reinforce the door frame," Nepssy said. "And I was able to repair the steel door with material that I had at home."

The team also relocated the padlock to a section of the door that was left intact. The door was then reinforced. All told, Nepssy said they were able to perform the entire repair without needing to purchase any further material.

"But if it ever happens again we have already decided that okay, if somebody breaks in then we're going to have to purchase a good quality heavy-duty steel door that's geared for that type of building."

Food bank takes to Facebook to share frustration

Nepssy also posted on Facebook following the break in.

"From what we can assess, frozen meats were taken from the freezer, and probably other stuff as well," the post reads. " This is the 3rd. time in approx. the last year or so. It's getting a bit discouraging."

"I guess it's easier to steal rather than get a job and buy your own food. Can someone please tell these people that we do give away the food for free."

In the winter of 2020, thieves made off with food and a stack of gift cards, part of the food bank's Christmas offerings to supplement food hampers.

"It is discouraging," Nepssy said. "There's no doubt about that. But at the same time, we have to view it as someone that is that desperate that they would go to this extent to access food."

Oddly, there is a sign in front of the food bank which states that emergency help is available any time of the day, so Nepssy says there is no need to break-in for food. A hungry person could have simply called the emergency number posted in front of the building to access food at any time.

However, the site's location – tucked away behind the Lions Club and a ways back from the highway– may have been a factor in the thieves decision to bust down the door, he said.

"There's no excuse for someone that needs food…someone that desperate that they would need food immediately," Nepssy said.

"We will help anyone at any time. So it's discouraging when we see that people are breaking in without having to."